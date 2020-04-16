2 McClatchy Creditors Offer $263M Credit Bid For Co.

Law360 (April 16, 2020, 6:36 PM EDT) -- McClatchy Co. said Thursday that two senior creditors have offered to buy the bankrupt newspaper company with a $263 million credit bid, a move that could spark an auction. Chatham Asset Management LP and Brigade Capital Management LP have submitted a term sheet to buy the company with a bid of the $263 million they hold in McClatchy’s debt, plus $30 million in new money consideration and the assumption of the company’s asset-based loan, according to a statement from McClatchy. The term sheet could become a stalking horse bid in a sale process if it is approved by the New York bankruptcy...

