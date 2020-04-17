Levi & Korsinsky To Rep Class In Opera Browser Action

Law360 (April 17, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Levi & Korsinsky LLP was tapped Friday to serve as lead counsel for a proposed class of shareholders in a suit accusing Opera, a web browser and fintech company, of misrepresenting its successes, its business practices and the risks it faced after a short-sellers report pushed down its trading price. The prominent securities firm was appointed lead counsel at the same time that its client Lillian Lau was named lead plaintiff in the matter. Lead plaintiff requests filed with the court in March show that Lau, who claims she lost $51,484.50 in connection with Opera's alleged fraud, was the movant who...

