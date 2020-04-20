Drug Cos. Say Foreign Status Outs Them From Opioid Case

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- Two global pharmaceutical companies told a San Francisco federal judge Friday to excuse them from a suit accusing multiple drugmakers of illegally marketing opioids as safe and effective, arguing that the court lacks personal jurisdiction over them. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Allergan PLC said that they are headquartered in Israel and Ireland, respectively, and do not do business in California. Their inclusion in the suit violates due process and misinterprets the relationship between companies and their subsidiaries, Allergan and Teva said in concurrent motions to dismiss. Both Teva and Allergan said Friday that any business their subsidiaries conduct in California...

