DraftKings Settles With Bettors Over Chaotic NJ Event

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 6:21 PM EDT) -- An irked gambler who hit DraftKings with a proposed class action over what he called a poorly run sports betting event has secured a settlement under which the online betting company will cut him a check and offer site credits to all participants. New York resident Christopher Leong on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez in New Jersey for preliminary approval of the settlement he struck with DraftKings on behalf of the nearly 200 class members. Under the deal, DraftKings will deposit 150 "DraftKing Dollars" into the accounts of the gamblers who all paid $10,000 to attend the 2019 Sports...

