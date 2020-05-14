Trade Secret Rulings May Guide On Disclosure In Litigation

Law360 (May 14, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- How long can trade secrets remain concealed in litigation? When a claim of misappropriation hinges on the identity of trade secrets, parties often clash, and courts disagree, on the timing of disclosure. Some plaintiffs prefer to delay disclosing their trade secrets for as long as feasible in order to capture the full scope of the defendants' misappropriation and not to limit prematurely the scope of the misappropriation claim. Defendants, on the other hand, may prefer to limit discovery to keep the case narrowly focused and avoid spiraling discovery costs. Both sides may have legitimate concerns. And courts have struggled to unify...

