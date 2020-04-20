Families Sue Helicopter Co. Over Deadly Kobe Bryant Crash

Law360 (April 20, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The relatives of four people who were killed in a January helicopter crash along with former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant filed wrongful death suits in California state court Monday, blaming the helicopter company for breaching the duty of care owed to passengers. The complaints lodged in Los Angeles County Superior Court seek to hold Island Express Helicopters Inc. liable for the deaths of three members of the Altobelli family and Christina Mauser. Bryant, who retired in 2016 after winning five championships with the Los Angeles Lakers, was killed with his daughter Gianna and two of her youth basketball teammates and their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS