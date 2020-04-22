Ill. City Fights Express Scripts' Probe Of Firm In Antitrust Case

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT) -- Express Scripts is using discovery to try to find out information on the law firm representing an Illinois city in antitrust litigation over drugmaker Mallinckrodt's purported scheme to drive up the cost of a hormone treatment, the community told an Illinois federal court. The court should quash the subpoena Express Scripts issued to ELMC Risk Solutions LLC, as the pharmacy benefit manager is seeking a broad set of communications involving law firm Haviland Hughes that go beyond the litigation brought by Rockford, Illinois, over the price of the drug Acthar, according to a memorandum the city filed Monday. By seeking copies...

