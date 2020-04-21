Robbins Geller, Pomerantz Vie For Lead In Southwest Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Investors represented by Pomerantz and Robbins Geller jockeyed for lead status Monday in a proposed class action alleging Southwest Airlines made misrepresentations about its safety record that were laid bare after a deadly 2018 engine explosion, prompting a drop in Southwest’s stock price. Attorneys for pension funds and other investors filed competing motions in Texas federal court seeking to be named lead or co-lead counsel in the securities suit, which alleges Southwest and its top executives duped the public by falsely boasting for more than a decade that the Dallas-based airline complied with Federal Aviation Administration aircraft safety and maintenance requirements....

