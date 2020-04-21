Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Robbins Geller, Pomerantz Vie For Lead In Southwest Suit

Law360 (April 21, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- Investors represented by Pomerantz and Robbins Geller jockeyed for lead status Monday in a proposed class action alleging Southwest Airlines made misrepresentations about its safety record that were laid bare after a deadly 2018 engine explosion, prompting a drop in Southwest’s stock price.

Attorneys for pension funds and other investors filed competing motions in Texas federal court seeking to be named lead or co-lead counsel in the securities suit, which alleges Southwest and its top executives duped the public by falsely boasting for more than a decade that the Dallas-based airline complied with Federal Aviation Administration aircraft safety and maintenance requirements....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!