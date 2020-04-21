More Accused Schemers Deny Horse Doping Charges

Law360, New York (April 21, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A veterinarian, horse trainers and a drug distributor on Tuesday denied charges accusing them of administering performance-enhancing drugs to racehorses and hiding the scheme from regulators. On a morning conference call with U.S. District Judge P. Kevin Castel in New York, attorneys for veterinarian Louis Grasso, Delaware-based distributor Donato Poliseno as well as trainers Thomas Guido and Conor Flynn pled not guilty to charges of conspiring to commit drug adulteration and misbranding. The four men were among more than two dozen defendants accused in four indictments last month of taking part in widespread efforts to gain an edge at racetracks in...

