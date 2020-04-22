DC Circ. Won't Revisit Tribe's Preservation Rule Challenge

Law360 (April 22, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit refused to budge Wednesday from its ruling that the Narragansett Indian Tribe can't challenge the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's approval of a pipeline project that won't allow tribal consultations dealing with sacred artifact preservation. The court in its one-page denial of the Narragansett's March 23 petition for rehearing upended the tribe's argument that FERC makes it harder for tribes to fight pipeline proceedings by giving it a stark choice. The tribe said the agency either lets it engage in off-the-record preservation consultations with the government or intervene in the proceedings directly — but the tribe argued that it should...

