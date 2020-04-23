GM Closes In On $120M Deal To End Driver Ignition Claims

Law360, New York (April 23, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- General Motors drove Thursday toward gaining a Manhattan federal judge's approval for a proposed $120 million payout to drivers who allegedly suffered economically from the automaker's faulty ignition switches, a development that came after a bankruptcy deal cleared away a big remaining obstacle. During a lengthy telephone hearing necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman took jurisdiction over both federal court and bankruptcy court “economic loss” claims in the nearly five-year-old class action litigation. The judge said he was "prepared to grant preliminary approval” after he sees some “revised language” related to technical settlement details including whether...

