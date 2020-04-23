Judge Rips Attys For Needing 'Babysitting' In Samsung Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Thursday she was “troubled” by Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP's delays in pursuing claims that Samsung's Galaxy phones overheat and potentially explode, saying that was why judges need to keep litigants “on a short leash” with deadlines, even though “this should not require court babysitting.” During a telephone hearing on Samsung’s motion to dismiss for failure to prosecute, U.S. District Judge Beth Freeman called the case a perfect example of why judges need to set arbitration and voluntary dismissal deadlines, since it had taken the consumers two years to make a decision on whether to proceed...

