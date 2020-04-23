DoorDash Can Arbitrate Consumers' Tip Policy Suit

Law360 (April 23, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday ordered arbitration in a suit alleging DoorDash deceptively used customers' tips to subsidize drivers' pay, saying the app-based food delivery company's terms and conditions for all app users included a clear and valid arbitration provision. U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar granted DoorDash Inc.'s motion to compel arbitration after finding that consumers Jennifer Peter and Karson Theiss were given proper notice of the company's terms and conditions — including an arbitration agreement — when they signed up to use the app last year. Therefore, they entered into a valid, binding contract that covers the claims...

