3 Classes Certified In GM Engine Defect Suit

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Thursday certified three classes of California, North Carolina and Texas drivers in a suit accusing General Motors LLC of manufacturing a vehicle engine that consumes excessive oil, but trimmed New Jersey drivers' claims from the suit. U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen said that there is evidence that a reasonable jury could rely on in concluding that the alleged defect causes a safety issue, noting that a number of drivers had testified that they lost power while driving. The judge rejected GM's argument that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration doesn't consider excessive oil consumption a...

