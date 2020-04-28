11th Circ. Ruling Deepens 'Event Or Occurrence' Circuit Split

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 4:45 PM EDT) -- In a March 17 opinion in Spencer v. Specialty Foundry Products Inc., the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit weighed in on a developing split among the circuits about how to apply the mass action local event exception of the Class Action Fairness Act, or CAFA.[1] In vacating a district court order remanding a lawsuit to state court, the Eleventh Circuit followed the guidance of the Third and Fifth Circuits in concluding that the exception covers a continuous, related course of conduct culminating in one harm-causing event or occurrence. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, however,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS