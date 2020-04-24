Insys Prosecutors To Appeal Part Of Landmark Guilty Verdict

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 11:32 AM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors on Thursday signaled their intent to appeal part of a landmark verdict that convicted five former Insys Therapeutics Inc. executives of bribing doctors to prescribe opioids, paving the way for a First Circuit battle over the reach of the Controlled Substances Act. While the government's notice did not specify which parts of the judgments against John Kapoor and other former Insys higher-ups it plans to challenge, prosecutors did say that part of the appeal will turn on a November order by U.S. District Judge Allison D. Burroughs that struck down part of the jury’s guilty finding. In that order,...

