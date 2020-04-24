Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

'Varsity Blues' Prosecutors Deny Entrapment Claim

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors fiercely defended themselves against claims they fabricated evidence and coached their star witness to lie in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions case, telling a judge Friday there is plenty of legitimate proof to show Lori Loughlin and other parents bribed their children's way into college.

The government wrote that the scheme's mastermind, William "Rick" Singer, was not always a cooperative cooperating witness and was still in denial about his crimes when he penned an October 2018 note saying that federal investigators were yelling at him and trying to get him to call the payments made by wealthy parents "bribes"...

