Vale Looks To Recover $500M Put Into Failed Mining Project

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Brazilian mining company Vale SA is looking to claw back the $500 million it invested in a doomed Guinean mining project involving a mining company owned by Israeli billionaire Beny Steinmetz, targeting a slew of Manhattan real estate investors for information on the whereabouts of the "ill-gotten gains." Vale told a New York federal court on Friday that it believes the $500 million it invested in the failed iron ore mining concession may have been used to finance the purchase of "valuable and iconic" real estate in Manhattan, including the Chatsworth, a luxury apartment complex on the Upper West Side purchased...

