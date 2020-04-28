SeaWorld Tries To Shake False Ad Suit As 1st Trial Wraps

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 10:46 PM EDT) -- SeaWorld has closed out the first phase of a false advertising trial over its communications about the health and welfare of its captive orcas by pressing a California federal court to drop consumer claims against it, while the consumers have countered by saying they have proved their standing to sue the theme park. The closing arguments were filed Friday in the first phase of a bench trial that took place in March. Two plaintiffs, Kelly Nelson and Juliette Morizur, are seeking in this phase to establish that they have standing to bring the suit, including relying on SeaWorld’s alleged advertising falsehoods...

