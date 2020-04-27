GM's $120M Deal To End Driver Ignition Claims Gets Initial OK

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 9:34 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Monday preliminarily approved General Motors' $120 million deal to end multidistrict litigation with drivers who claim their cars lost value due to faulty ignition switches, finding that the deal is fair and that he will “likely be able to grant final approval.” In a 21-page order, U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman preliminarily signed off on the deal, which includes a $70 million common fund for drivers, while class counsel plans to seek up to $34.5 million in attorney fees. The judge noted that no one has filed an objection to its preliminary approval....

