Textbook Giants Rethinking Merger Plan, UK Watchdog Says

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Cengage and McGraw-Hill, two of the biggest textbook publishers, are rethinking their merger plans in the wake of competition investigations in the U.S. and U.K. and growing concern from U.S. lawmakers. In a notice posted on its website Monday, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said the companies told it they are "considering their next steps," including whether to proceed with an agency investigation of the deal or "to abandon the arrangements" that are the focus of the enforcer's probe. The CMA notice did not spell out whether the companies are planning to abandon the deal outright or if they are...

