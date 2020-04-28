Full DC Circ. Pushes Back At WH Over House's Ability To Sue

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Hypotheticals once again reigned at the D.C. Circuit on Tuesday as a full panel of judges struggled via conference call to grapple with the implications of the government's argument that the House of Representatives is barred from suing the executive branch. Many of the judges seemed skeptical of the Trump administration's argument that the legislative branch can't take its executive counterpart to court under any circumstances, and especially not over the White House's decision to pull money from other places in the budget to fund the border wall. When the matter was before a three-judge panel for oral argument in February,...

