LA Atty Cops To Bribing Fed Agents, Bank Fraud Conspiracy

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:48 PM EDT) -- A Beverly Hills attorney agreed to plead guilty this month to running a credit card scheme and bribing two federal agents with more than $250,000 to get access to sensitive law enforcement information, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California announced Tuesday. Attorney Edgar Sargsyan, 39, agreed to plead guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bribing a public official and making false statements to federal investigators, according to a plea agreement signed April 21 and made public Tuesday. He could face up to 50 years in prison. Federal prosecutors said that, beginning in August 2014...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS