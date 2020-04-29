Bartlit Beck Slams Casino Investor's Bid To Duck $54M Award

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Bartlit Beck LLP has urged an Illinois federal court not to vacate a $54 million arbitration award against casino billionaire Kazuo Okada over an unpaid fee arrangement, arguing that a tribunal correctly ruled against Okada after he skipped a hearing. Okada is trying to avoid paying money that an arbitration tribunal said he owes Bartlit Beck by leaning on a doctor's note that purportedly ruled out his travel because of health concerns, causing him to miss a hearing. But that note came after Okada made clear at the time that he would not attend the arbitration hearing unless the firm agreed...

