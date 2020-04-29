Live Nation Accused Of Monopolizing Ticket Sales

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of consumers has hit Live Nation and its Ticketmaster unit with a lawsuit in California federal court accusing the concert promoter and ticket seller of using their dominance to stifle competition and inflate prices. A pair of concertgoers filed suit on Tuesday seeking to recover overcharges paid on tickets to shows at large venues across the country since Live Nation's 2010 merger with Ticketmaster. The suit accuses the company of using its concert promotion business, which books acts at many of the nation's largest venues, to maintain and reinforce its dominance over ticket sales. "Defendants' anticompetitive scheme has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS