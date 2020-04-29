Trump Will Try To Minimize Border Wall's Environmental Harm

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration beat back concerns that a planned 12-mile swarth of the U.S.-Mexico border wall will threaten natural resources and wildlife in southern Texas, saying it will try to minimize the environmental impacts. U.S. Customs and Border Protection told the more than 360 commenters who raised environmental concerns over proposed border wall construction that it will conduct biological surveys and consult with other federal agencies to determine how the planned wall segment will affect local wildlife, including endangered species. The agency will identify and implement construction practices and mitigation measures that will, "to the extent practicable," avoid or minimize impact,...

