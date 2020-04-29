Ex-Mueller Deputy, DOJ Fraud Chief Rejoins Jenner & Block

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 10:34 PM EDT) -- Andrew Weissmann, former head of the U.S. Department of Justice Fraud Section and top deputy to former special counsel Robert Mueller, is returning to Jenner & Block LLP as co-chair of the firm's investigations, compliance and defense practice, the firm announced Wednesday. Weissmann notched convictions against Trump campaign officials Rick Gates and Paul Manafort during the Mueller investigation into Russian election interference. He is also the former general counsel of the FBI and an architect of the DOJ's Foreign Corrupt Practices Act enforcement policies. Jenner & Block said Wednesday that Weissmann will advise corporate clients on domestic and global investigations as...

