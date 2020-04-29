State Laws Cannot Retroactively Rewrite Insurance Contracts

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has wrought historic levels of economic pain and uncertainty, particularly for small businesses that find themselves unable to operate or suffering revenue shortfalls due to the virus. But pending legislative proposals to shift the burden of this pain to insurers are misguided,. The U.S. Constitution prohibits the retroactive impairment of private contracts under the contracts, takings and due process clauses. Despite arguments to the contrary in a recent Law360 guest article, it would be unconstitutional for states to retroactively require insurers to pay for losses related to the virus that they did not insure against — that is, losses...

