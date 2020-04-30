Daimler To Pay $19M To End Diesel Emissions Securities Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A proposed shareholder class asked a California federal judge to approve a $19 million deal that would resolve claims that Daimler AG lied about cheating emissions tests for certain diesel vehicles, saying the settlement represented a "prompt and substantial tangible recovery." Under the terms of the agreement, the funds will be distributed pro rata to shareholders with valid claims based on a calculation of their "recognized loss" due to Daimler's alleged artificial inflation of its stock prices, according to Wednesday's bid for preliminary approval. The deal would bring four years of litigation to an end following several months of negotiations and...

