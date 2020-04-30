Egypt Says Docs Bid In $2B Arbitral Fight Must Be Nixed

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Egypt urged a New York federal court Wednesday to walk back its decision to let a Spanish natural gas company subpoena the Depository Trust Company, saying the company failed to meet criteria in its application. Unión Fenosa Gas SA's petition to issue subpoenas, which the court granted April 13, failed a statutory "for use" test that must be applied when a party is seeking documents for use in a foreign tribunal, Egypt said in a motion to quash. According to the test, UFG can only seek documents for a foreign proceeding that is "adjudicative in nature," Egypt said. The litigation UFG...

