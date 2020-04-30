PepsiCo Strikes Deal To End Ex-Worker's COBRA Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 4:31 PM EDT) -- PepsiCo Inc. has agreed to settle a proposed class action from a former employee claiming the company failed to properly notify workers of their ability to continue their health coverage under COBRA, a couple of months after a New York federal judge refused to toss the case. Kevin Riddle, his wife Valerie and PepsiCo notified U.S. District Judge Vincent L. Briccetti of their agreement Wednesday, asking the judge scrap a settlement conference scheduled for May in the suit alleging violations of the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act. The parties said they were in the process of finalizing their settlement and intended...

