Cubs, MLB Have Inadequate Netting, Woman Hit In Face Says

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- A woman who allegedly suffered permanent injuries after a foul ball struck her face at the Chicago Cubs' home ballpark has sued Major League Baseball and the team in Illinois state court, claiming they have failed to adequately protect fans against known injury risks. Laiah Zuniga, who was allegedly struck during a 2018 game at Wrigley Field, claimed Tuesday that MLB and the Cubs have known fans seated beyond a ballpark's spectator netting face potential injury from fast-traveling foul balls during games. But the organizations have failed to extend Wrigley Field's netting to better protect its visitors against that risk, she...

