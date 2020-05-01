Apple Rips Caltech's Bid To Double 'Exorbitant' $1B IP Win

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- Apple and Broadcom shot back at the California Institute of Technology's bid to double its $1.1 billion patent jury trial win partly due to alleged discovery misconduct, telling a California federal judge the accusations are unsupported and the school's "ill-founded and already-exorbitant" damages award should be tossed outright. In a 44-page brief Thursday, the companies told U.S. District Judge George H. Wu that the university's bid for an injunction and efforts to tack on more than a billion dollars in supplemental damages, royalties, interest and attorney fees should be denied, or at least deferred, while they petition for the verdict to...

