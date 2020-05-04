5th Circ. OKs New Bribery Trial For Ex-Texas Mayor, Developer

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 6:43 PM EDT) -- A district court's decision to grant a new trial to a former Texas mayor and a real estate developer on bribery and fraud charges because of concerns over a court staffer's pre-verdict discussion with a juror was not in error, the Fifth Circuit ruled Friday. The appeals court said the trial judge was within his rights to forgo a hearing before granting a new trial to Laura Jordan, former mayor of Richardson, Texas, and her husband, developer Mark Jordan. Less than an hour before the unanimous guilty verdict was delivered, a court security officer had a "problematic" conversation with a troubled...

