Construction Co. To Pay $4.3M For Disabled Vets Fund Fraud

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A central New York business and its president agreed Monday to pay more than $4.3 million to settle False Claims Act suits brought by whistleblowers alleging years of fraudulent exploitation of government contracting opportunities reserved for disabled veterans' small businesses and those in struggling economic areas. Diverse Construction and its affiliate Northland Associates Inc. have admitted that their conduct violated federal regulations. The companies, along with their bonding agent Rose & Kiernan Inc., have agreed to pay $4.47 million to resolve the False Claims Act suits brought by whistleblowers. The settlement puts to rest allegations that they orchestrated a scheme to...

