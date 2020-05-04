Toss Suit Over Child Privacy Settlement, Alphabet Says

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 10:28 PM EDT) -- Google and YouTube parent company Alphabet and its brass told a California federal judge on Friday to dismiss a shareholders' derivative action, saying that the shareholders didn't explain in their suit why they skipped talking to the company before filing their privacy enforcement-related claims against it. In a pair of motions to dismiss a consolidated shareholder derivative action, the company and its executives and directors told U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg that the suit should be dismissed because plaintiffs William Wessels and Harry Markarian had not bothered to bring their gripes to company leadership before taking them to court. Wessels and...

