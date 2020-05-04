Ill. Airport Operator Has To Face Broken Contract Claims

Law360 (May 4, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A development company didn't have to warn an Illinois airport operator before suing over an alleged warranty breach because the parties' contract was already terminated by the time the developer sued, a state appellate panel said. A lower court incorrectly said RDC Case Creek Trails LLC and a subsidiary should have notified the Metropolitan Airport Authority of Rock Island County that it had breached an express warranty in their airport development contract before accusing the authority in court of misrepresenting its ability to lease a Moline, Illinois, property for development, a three-judge panel said Friday. The airport operator had already terminated the...

