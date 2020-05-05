Samsung Must Face Exploding Phone Suit Despite Atty Delays

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge is letting allegations that Samsung knowingly sold exploding phones go forward, despite chastising plaintiffs' attorneys for delays in pursuing the claims. U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman said in an order Monday that while it's indisputable that attorneys delayed the proceedings, those delays have not created prejudice against Samsung, and the court's interest in trying the case on the merits outweighs the need to expeditiously get through the docket. In addition, she said, while it's true the attorneys did not pursue the claims that were sent to arbitration, five of the six plaintiffs now seeking to reinstate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS