Manhattan DA Agrees To End Bribery Case Citing Pandemic

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- New York state prosecutors on Monday said they would drop the corruption-related conviction of an engineering consulting company executive, telling a New York state judge that while they believe they still have a case, it doesn't make sense to keep pursuing it in light of the resources they've already expended and the global pandemic's strain on the courts. An attorney from the office of Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance filed a reply Monday to a motion by defendant Henry Chlupsa, who was once the president of D&B Engineering & Architects PC. Chlupsa recently asked for the verdict against him to be...

