Tribe Spars With DOI Over Quiet Rule Swap In Land Trust Suit

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 10:02 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts tribe told a D.C. federal judge that a federal agency's recent withdrawal of an opinion supporting its defense in a dispute over a planned casino is grounds for blocking the agency's plans to take the tribe's land out of trust. The Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe cited the federal government's reversal on the M-Opinion as grounds for denying the government's bid for summary judgment and blocking a March "ambush announcement" that it would disestablish the tribe's reservation. Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of the Interior insisted in a parallel response that the withdrawal has no bearing on the dispute. The tribe on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS