New HIV Antitrust Complaint, Same Problems, Gilead Says

Law360 (May 5, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Gilead Sciences, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Janssen Pharmaceuticals urged a California federal judge Monday to toss newly rejiggered parts of an antitrust complaint alleging that they conspired to block competition for blockbuster HIV treatments, arguing that none of the failings that doomed part of the original complaint has been fixed. The first amended consolidated class action complaint filed last month still fails to properly identify a product market, a failing that persuaded U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen in March to partially nix the suit over the price of "cocktail" drugs used to treat HIV, the drugmakers said. The dismissal bid...

