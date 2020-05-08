Ill. Daily Fantasy Sports Ruling Is A Win For Operators, Players

Law360 (May 8, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The Illinois Supreme Court recently held in Dew-Becker v. Wu that head-to-head daily fantasy sports contests are not gambling within the meaning of a section of the Illinois Criminal Code.[1] In doing so, the Supreme Court disagreed with a recent New York Appellate Division opinion[2] and concluded that such DFS contests are predominantly games of skill (and not games of chance). The court's opinion is a welcome source of clarity for DFS operators and contestants in Illinois. The Illinois Supreme Court had to decide whether, pursuant to statute, the loser of a head-to-head DFS contest on FanDuel could recover his losses...

