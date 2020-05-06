Fight Over Vehicle Emission Regs Complicates Compliance

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- On March 31, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration finalized new standards for corporate average fuel economy, or CAFE, and carbon dioxide emissions for passenger vehicles and light duty trucks sold from model years 2021 through 2026.[1] This is Part 2 of the Safer Affordable Fuel-Efficient Vehicles, or SAFE, Rule. The Trump administration issued Part 1 of the SAFE Rule in September 2019, which withdrew the preemption waiver the EPA previously granted California under Section 209 of the Clean Air Act.[2] The January 2013 waiver authorized California to set more stringent tailpipe greenhouse gas standards...

