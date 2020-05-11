Manatt Attys Accused Of Helping Insurer Duck Claims

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- Three attorneys with Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP allegedly helped a Centene Corp.-owned health insurance company dodge insurance claims, according to a suit by a group of substance abuse treatment centers that say the attorneys also helped create a smear campaign that drove them out of business. Dual Diagnosis Treatment Center Inc. and other treatment centers operating under the Sovereign name said in a complaint filed Tuesday that the attorneys, Kenneth B. Julian, John M. Leblanc and Ileana Hernandez, were hired by Health Net Life Insurance Co. to concoct the scheme to make up for Health Net's liabilities by denying the...

