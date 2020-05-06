​​​​​​​6 Firms Vie For Lead Counsel In WWE Stock-Drop Suits

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Six law firms are vying for lead counsel appointment in two stockholder lawsuits against World Wrestling Entertainment Inc., in which investors allege they lost money while the company hid souring relations with Saudi Arabia amid plans to host events there. The six firms' motions filed in New York federal court seek to consolidate two proposed class actions submitted in March, one filed by the City of Warren Police and Fire Retirement System and one filed by Paul Szaniawski, as well as get their clients named lead plaintiff. The firms and their clients are Block & Leviton LLP representing the Austin Firefighters...

