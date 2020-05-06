Ch. 11 Blunts Trump Casino Labor Row, NLRB Memo Says

Law360 (May 6, 2020, 7:31 PM EDT) -- The Trump Taj Mahal is inoculated from union workers' unfair labor practice claims that were explicitly covered by a bankruptcy court order allowing the now-shuttered casino to change some aspects of their jobs, a former top National Labor Relations Board attorney said in a newly released advice memo. The memo was one of nearly 30 that were unveiled Tuesday by the NLRB's advice division, which is part of the board's Office of the General Counsel. The memos, the earliest of which was written in 1990, answer legal questions posed to the advice division by NLRB regional office officials, and they are...

