Firm Fights Sanctions Bid In Energy Co.'s Pay Policy Suit

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Illinois firm Koehler Dinkel LLC argued that a former pipeline company's employee shouldn't be able to request fees and costs over his push to disqualify the firm from defending his overtime collective action, saying he wasn't the only reason for its eventual withdrawal. Former EN Engineering employee Kevin Rossman has argued that he should be able to request fees and costs from Koehler Dinkel because it forced litigation and delayed withdrawing as EN's counsel after he highlighted a conflict between the parties. But Rossman's request is based on a myopic and false assumption that his disqualification bid was the only...

