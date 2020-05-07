Clearview AI Says Facial Photo Data Scrape Claim Is Moot

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Clearview AI Inc. urged an Illinois federal judge Wednesday not to issue an injunction barring it from collecting Illinois residents' photos for its searchable face database, arguing that even though it's not subject to the state's landmark biometric privacy law, it has taken "comprehensive steps" to prevent the collection of facial data from photos associated with Illinois. Clearview says those actions moot the relief sought by named plaintiff David Mutnick, who alleges in a putative class action that the company violated the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act by extracting without permission Illinois residents' personal data from photos posted on social media websites....

