Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Clearview AI Says Facial Photo Data Scrape Claim Is Moot

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Clearview AI Inc. urged an Illinois federal judge Wednesday not to issue an injunction barring it from collecting Illinois residents' photos for its searchable face database, arguing that even though it's not subject to the state's landmark biometric privacy law, it has taken "comprehensive steps" to prevent the collection of facial data from photos associated with Illinois.

Clearview says those actions moot the relief sought by named plaintiff David Mutnick, who alleges in a putative class action that the company violated the Illinois Biometric Privacy Act by extracting without permission Illinois residents' personal data from photos posted on social media websites....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!