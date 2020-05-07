Texas Landowner Can't Stop High-Speed Rail Survey

Law360 (May 7, 2020, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The entities behind a project to build a high-speed rail connecting Dallas and Houston got a green light Thursday to survey land from a Texas appellate court that held a lower court wrongly stopped the companies from surveying an aggrieved landowner's property. The Thirteenth Court of Appeals panel reversed rulings in favor of James Frederick Miles, who sued to keep Texas Central Railroad & Infrastructure Inc. and Integrated Texas Logistics Inc. from being allowed to survey his property. He had gotten two declaratory judgments from the trial court that TCRO and ITL didn't qualify as "railroad companies" or "interurban electric railways"...

