Nygard Accusers Can Stay Anonymous For Now

Law360, New York (May 7, 2020, 6:32 PM EDT) -- Forty-six women accusing Peter Nygard of rape and intimidation will remain anonymous pending the outcome of the Canadian fashion executive's motion to dismiss their proposed sex-trafficking class action, a Manhattan federal judge said Thursday. U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos made the ruling at a morning teleconference and set a briefing schedule for the motion to last into late July. "I'm not going to require you to turn over those names as this point," Judge Ramos told lawyers representing Nygard's accusers, turning aside a request by the 78-year-old's defense team for access to the names. Nygard, who is under criminal investigation, is...

